Coroner identifies 71-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified 71-year-old Tieng Hatsady as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Las Vegas Friday night, Nov. 8. The incident happened at Stewart Avenue, east of 10th Street.

Police responded to the call of a crash between a car and a female pedestrian in the area just after 5 p.m. Officials say Hatsady was hit by a Volkswagen CC Sport after darting into traffic on Stewart Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment. This incident marks the 88th fatal traffic related crash in the LVMPD jurisdiction for 2019. Officials are still investigating the crash.