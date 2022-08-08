LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday.

Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Mirage shooting on Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Milner’s death is being investigated as a homicide by Metro police after he was shot in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel.

On Friday, the 8 News Now’s I-Team first reported that Bill Hemsley, 54 was taken into custody and suspected of killing his cousin inside the Mirage hotel.

Billy Hemsley, 54, faces charges of murder and attempted murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

According to court records, Hemsley had attempted to kill the same man nearly 20 years ago, the family also confirmed the information to the I-Team.

Hemsley was taken into custody Friday morning near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue, nearly six hours after police said he shot and killed Milner.

Two other women, Milner’s daughter, and her girlfriend were also injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital on Thursday night.