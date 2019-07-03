Coroner identifies 2 found dead in home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman found shot to death in a southeast valley home over the weekend.

They are identified as 20-year-old Damis Irizarry Jr. and 25-year-old Kasi Switzer. Both died from a gunshot wound to the head. Both are listed from Las Vegas.

The two were found in a home in the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue, near N. Eastern Avenue and I-515 on Saturday, June 29.

Metro Police said a suspect or motive for the crime is unknown, at this time. Detectives have learned that one of the victims leased the home while the owner was away.