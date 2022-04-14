LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 10-year-old Henderson boy who was allegedly shot to death by his older brother has been identified as Dylan Houston by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in a home near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road. The coroner said Houston died at 1:36 p.m.

The boy’s 14-year-old brother was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the coroner, a cause of death is still pending.