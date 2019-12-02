Coroner identifies 1 of 3 victims from last week’s plane crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim that died in a small plane crash north of Las Vegas last week.

Steven Gregory, 60, is one of three victims that died after a plane he was on crashed near Gass Mountain Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Gregory, a Henderson resident, was pronounced dead on Nov. 30, just days after the crash.

The plane crashed under “unknown circumstances” after going missing from North Las Vegas airspace. Recovery efforts were delayed Tuesday night because of the harsh weather.

The tail number of the crashed aircraft is N7GA and according to the FAA registry, the plane belongs to Baron Von Speed LLC in Las Vegas.

According to the FAA, the NTSB is the lead agency, and probable causes of an accident can take up to a year or more to determine.