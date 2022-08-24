The skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May 2022. (Lindsey Melvin/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.

According to a county spokesperson, Thomas Erndt, of Las Vegas, was 42 years old at the time of his reported drowning on Aug. 2, 2002.

The identification was based on investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident, according to the spokesperson.

The exact cause of Erndt’s death has not been determined.

Clark County officials say the process for identifying remains discovered at Lake Mead includes DNA samples, which can be affected by time and environmental conditions, and comparing findings to information regarding people who have been reported missing over the years.