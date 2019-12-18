Coroner: Elderly man killed in grocery store parking lot identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the elderly man that was struck and killed by an armored truck Tuesday afternoon as 82-year-old Ronald Barrett of Las Vegas.

Police say the crash occurred in the parking lot of WinCo Foods store located at 6101 N. Decatur Boulevard.

According to a press release, Barrett, who was exiting the store in a motorized shopping cart, crossed in front of the armored truck as it began to pull forward in front of the store.

The armored truck then struck the victim, knocking him and his cart to the ground, and continued moving over Barrett. Bystanders attempted to gain the armored truck driver’s attention and stop the vehicle.

Barrett was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old driver remained at the scene, and according to police, displayed no signs of impairment.