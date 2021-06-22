Coroner: Daniel Halseth was stabbed, cut 70 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The autopsy report for Daniel Halseth, 45, details the numerous injuries to the Las Vegas father’s body. His teen daughter and her boyfriend are facing murder charges in the case.

Halseth’s body, which was “burned from head to toe,” according to the Clark County Coroner’s autopsy report, was discovered April 9 in the garage of his northwest Las Vegas valley home.

Four days later, 16-year-old Sierra Halseth and 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero were arrested in Utah.

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero posted a disturbing video talking about a murder.

According to the autopsy report, 42 of the stab and cutting wounds were to the back of the body. “The wounds extend from the posterior scalp to the lower back.” The report also states some of the wounds had sharp ends and some had one sharp end and one blunt end.

Both of Halseth’s lungs were punctured. Another wound cut through a major artery in his neck. There were also wounds found on his right shoulder, right thigh, right wrist, right fingers, left forearm and left hand. The report said one wound appeared to be from a saw.

Police said surveillance video from local stores shows the teens buying a chainsaw, bleach, lighter fluid and other items in an attempt to cover up the crime.

According to police, the teens planned to run away to California because their parents did not want them to continue to see each other.

Both teens are expected to appear in court on Friday.