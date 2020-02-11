Coroner: Cause of death of woman killed in northwest Las Vegas fire undetermined

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner was unable to determine the cause of death of Tara Shapiro, 41, who died in a fire in northwest Las Vegas Nov. 24. The incident occurred at a home on Cancun Avenue near Jones and Iron Mountain.

Fire crews found Shapiro lying on a bedroom mattress that was on fire. Just after the incident, Metro Police said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death.

Dezare Zinn, one of Shapiro’s close friends, told 8 News Now in November, “She’s not the type that would do anything to harm herself, and I really don’t anticipate that she would make an accident like that … everybody that I’ve talked to feels like there’s something not right about the situation.”

Shapiro lived alone in the house.

The fire was contained to one bedroom. It is still unknown what caused the incident.

FATAL FIRE: TOC: 9:15AM. 5905 Cancun Ave. fire in bedroom/mattress of 1-sto house – OUT, deceased woman found in bedroom, no extension, cause U/I, fire investigators on scene with other agencies/routine fatal investigation .#PIO1NEWS. E9,56,55, T9, R41, B4,15, PIO1, 6i2,7,12 pic.twitter.com/g4KCEzgbBd — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 24, 2019