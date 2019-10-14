Coroner: Boy died from ruptured intestine, mother’s bail set at $1M

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a 1-year-old who died from a ruptured small intestine told police she kicked him while the two were sleeping and didn’t realize it could turn out to be so serious, according to the arrest report.

Elizabeth Castillo, 24, faces a felony charge of child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm, resulting in death. She appeared in a North Las Vegas courtroom Monday morning.

Castillo did not mention the kick to police until days after they have first questioned her. Initially, she denied doing anything that could have harmed the child.

Sebastian Solorio died on Sept. 30, three days after he was allegedly kicked. Castillo told police she immediately checked on him, after the kick, but he was still asleep so she figured he was alright.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined the kick was deadly and the boy died from an intestinal rupture due to blunt force trauma.

Solorio went for a visit to his father’s the morning after the alleged kick. His father told police, the boy had little to no appetite and vomited several times.

A judge set Castillo’s bail at $1 million but her defense attorney wanted to lower it. That request was denied. Judge Chris Lee said there was not enough information to warrant a change.

“While certainly there’s a tragedy here, and this child is unfortunately deceased, the criminal complaint doesn’t reflect ultimately that she’s responsible for that,” said Jack Buchanan, defense attorney.

According to Deputy District Attorney Alicia Albritton, an amended criminal complaint will be filed in the case.

“That does not change the fact that this 1-year-old died at the hands of his mother,” she said.

Solorio’s father told 8 News Now that Castillo had hurt their son in the past and he is devastated his baby boy is gone. Castillo is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 28 for a preliminary hearing.