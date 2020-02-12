Coroner: Body found in Red Rock Canyon confirmed as missing hiker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has confirmed the body found in Red Rock Canyon Tuesday night was 33-year-old Ronnie Lucas Jr. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

Lucas was hiking in the area on Sunday and had last been seen on the Oak Creek Trail, a mile past the Scenic Road exit.

Lucas, an avid hiker and father of three, was diabetic.

Metro Police were reportedly able to identify Lucas on Tuesday by his ID and a backpack that he was carrying.

Several agencies spent days tirelessly searching for the 33-year-old. Search teams and helicopters scoured Red Rock Canyon.

“I had saw the chopper and police down there. I got into my car and I went over there and that’s when the police did tell me that the man was my brother,” Karta Lieb, Lucas’ sister, told 8 News Now.