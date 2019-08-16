Coroner: 24-year-old woman died from shot gun wound to neck; boyfriend arrested for crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause and manner of death of a woman who police say was shot and killed by her boyfriend was released Thursday. The Clark County coroner said Savannah Ann Millner, 24, died on July 15 from a shot gun wound to the neck. The manner in which she died was a homicide, the coroner said.

Steven Clifford, 25, also known as Steven Kyle, was charged in her murder.

Police said the shooting happened on July 15 at an apartment complex in 2200 block of West Bonanza Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Millner suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

A Metro Police report indicated the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend before the shooting occurred.

