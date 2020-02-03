Coroner: 2 women killed in head-on crash identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the two victims killed in a deadly crash over the weekend. Barbara Brender, 69, and Mariann Quinones, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene after a 78-year-old driver hit them head-on in the west valley Saturday morning.

The driver, identified as 78-year-old Walter Maccarron, was driving northbound on South Fort Apache and crossed the center line, entering the southbound lanes, near Tompkins Avenue. He then struck a Hyundai Elantra that was carrying Brender and Quinones.

The victims’ cause of death was blunt force injuries, according to the Coroner’s office. The cause was ruled accidental.

Maccarron was transported to UMC with serious injuries, and at last check, remains in serious condition.

Officials say they are not sure if impairment is a factor in this crash. Police are still investigating the cause of the deadly crash.