Coroner: 2 female victims identified in wrong-way fatal crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims involved in this weekend’s two separate wrong-way crashes that happened just hours apart.

The first crash was on I-15 northbound near Goodsprings Road in Jean around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong way passenger car crashed into a tractor trailer. The Coroner’s office has identified the victim who died as Cecily Coreen Camarena, 23.

The second crash, NHP says, happened on the 215 Beltway southbound at Charleston early Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m.

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka says two silver Nissan cars crashed after one car was traveling the wrong way. There was a male and female occupant in each car and all four were transported to UMC Trauma. The 41-year-old female driver of the car driving properly, identified by the coroner as Roshonda Sawara Thornton, succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators do suspect impairment was a factor in the second crash.

NHP is still conducting investigations of both wrong-way crashes.