Coroner: 1 of 4 victims of deadly, reckless driving crash identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified one of four victims killed in a fiery crash in the west valley. The crash happened at Durango Drive and Desert Inn Road on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Coroner says Amanda Martinez, 29, is the first of four victims identified from the crash police are saying was caused by reckless driving.

Metro says a vehicle that was speeding on eastbound Desert Inn rear-ended another vehicle, causing both to cross into the intersection. Three of the cars involved burst into flames. The third vehicle became engulfed when the initial two came to rest against it, causing all three to ignite.

3 innocent lives were taken from this earth, from their families, because of the selfish and reckless actions of one individual. 7 cars involved as they were sitting waiting for a traffic signal to change. When is it enough? @LVMPD @LVMPDSVAC #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/GoBpbGAVhq — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 27, 2019

The driver at fault is among the deceased, and the three others who died, including a child, were in the vehicle that was rear-ended.

Two of the victims who were injured, identified on the Vargas/Martinez family’s GoFundMe page as Emilio and Destiny, were pulled from the burning vehicle and are undergoing treatment for broken bones and severe burns.

Donna, Amanda, and Layla are named on the fundraiser, indicating they did not survive the crash. The Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the other three people who died in the crash.

Police say it was raining at the time of the crash, and it appears to be a case of reckless driving.