‘Coronavirus was all your fault:’ Woman charged with hate crime after Las Vegas Strip incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is charged with smacking a 6-year-old boy as he walked with his father on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, shouting “Coronavirus was your fault” at the child and his family.

The unprovoked attack outside The Shops at Crystals, near Aria on Las Vegas Boulevard, occurred on Monday, July 5, just after 11 a.m., according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Shelly Ann Hill, 57, was arrested five days after the incident after security at the Casino Royal notified Metro officers that she was on the property. Hill, who is white, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a hate crime charge, in addition to a misdemeanor battery charge and a child abuse charge.

Hill denied hitting the boy, but admitted that she threatened to kill them when a woman began taking video of her.

Surveillance video of the site shows the suspect hitting the boy with a backhand to the back of his neck, according to the arrest report. The boy was with his mother, father and a sibling who was in a stroller when Hill began yelling obscenities and struck the boy.

Police reviewed video taken by the boy’s mother after the attack.

“Hill is screaming and yelling obscenities. As Hill is rambling, she was ranting something about China,” according to police.

While the arrest report did not divulge the race of the family, it did say, “And based on his actual race, Hill is in violation” of the hate crime charge.

Hill is in custody, being held on $10,000 bail as she awaits a July 27 court date.

Hill has a lengthy history of encounters with police in the past, involving more than 120 charges ranging from trespassing to battery to obstructing an officer. Most of the charges are misdemeanors and were dismissed.