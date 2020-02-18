Coronavirus update: American evacuees released from multiple US quarantine locations

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Two groups of American evacuees from Wuhan, China have been released from military bases where they had been under quarantine for signs of the coronavirus.

Personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego waved goodbye to a busload of evacuees Tuesday as the bus left the base. The Americans had been quarantined there since earlier this month, after arriving from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Another group of evacuees reunited with loved ones at Sacramento International Airport after finishing up their quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.

Hundreds of other Americans who were evacuated from the infected Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan started their quarantine period back in the US Monday. Japanese health officials say there have been more than 500 infections on the ship.

“That vessel was really an incubator for infection,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The 14-day quarantine on the ship is about to expire. Passengers who test negative for the virus will be allowed to disembark starting Wednesday.

Japanese health officials say because of the large number of passengers it may take a few days for everyone to disembark.