Coronavirus spreading; US in protection mode, China taking swift precautions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is concern growing across the United States as suspected cases of coronavirus grow in several states.

Here’s what we know right now:

The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan

That city is under an unprecedented quarantine of 18 million people

25 people have died, more than 830 worldwide have been infected.

The virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms.

In the US, 9 people in San Francisco are undergoing testing, as is one student at Texas A&M University, and one in Los Angeles.

One case has been confirmed in Washington State.

Airports across the US, especially on the west coast, are taking precautions as flights come in from Asia.

Mandatory screenings are in place at New York’s JFK Airport, San Francisco International, Chicago O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.

In Boston, research is underway to create a vaccine specific to this new virus.

The estimated time to get it ready, three months.

“There are certainly unknowns, there are certainly risks with moving quickly in a vaccine but if we don’t move now there’s a chance that if things spiral out of control we won’t be able to respond fast enough,” said Boston University spokesperson.

While the US is in protection mode, China is taking swift precautions.

Quarantines are under consideration for other cities and the capital of Beijing has canceled major events around the Chinese New Year celebration indefinitely.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control say it’s unclear how easily the virus is spreading between people.

While there are no cases here in the valley, there are some things to keep in mind.

Avoid close contact with anyone coughing and sneezing

Wash your hands often with soap and water

If you’re feeling sick, wear a mask and make sure you disinfect surfaces you touch

Basically, at this point, do what you would normally do during the cold and flu season.