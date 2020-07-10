Coronavirus pandemic creates coin shortage in the US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a coin shortage in the U.S., and it’s caused, in part, by the mass closings of U.S. businesses or changes in business operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in fewer coins reaching the public.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said the pandemic has significantly diminished our coin supply because people have not been able to visit the places where they typically deposit coins, such as retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities, and laundromats.

The production of coins has also decreased due to measures put in place by the U.S. Mint to protect its employees.

8 News NOW spoke with some people who say the coin shortage isn’t that big of a concern:

“You take the coins and place them in a jar at home, and then when it’s full, take it to the coin machine. I think there’s more to worry about these days than change,” said Pauline Orsine, a Las Vegas resident.

The Federal Reserve is working with the Mint to increase supply, and the Reserve Banks to get that supply where it needs to be. They say it’s a temporary situation.