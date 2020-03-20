Coronavirus is affecting non-profits across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Non-profits across the Las Vegas valley have been impacted by the effects of the coronavirus because while people are being told to stay home, volunteers are hard to come by.

Take Helping Hands of Vegas Valley: The organization has volunteers who bag up food to give to seniors in need. It feeds hundreds of clients every month.

They already have regular volunteer delivery drivers who take bags to the homes of seniors who can’t come down to the location here in north las vegas. Since the virus is keeping seniors home, they are trying to keep up with the deliveries, and they need more help.

“They are afraid to go out, they are afraid to stand in lines they are afraid to come into contact with someone who might have the coronavirus,” said Marcia Blake, Helping Hands Vegas Valley. “Even while they may be able to drive, they are asked to stay home, so they don’t know how they will get food.”

Organizers with the Salvation Army are having a hard time keeping their staffing levels up. Despite taking extra precautions, some volunteers simply aren’t coming in.

They also have a shortage of bottled water because they can not find it at the store.

“Right now, what is coming through our calendar is volunteers canceling,” said Juan Salinas, Salvation Army. “Sometimes we have groups especially with spring break sometimes we get big groups with everything coming up it is just cancel cancel cancel.”

Jewish Family Service Agency also helps those in need with food and other emergency assistance. The organizer says they have enough volunteers for now, but they do think that will change.

They are starting to extend their hours as the virus pandemic continues, they know more people will need help soon.

A lot of organizations are trying to get help wherever they can. If you would like to help deliver or bag food, you can give organizers a call to see what you can do.

If you have concerns about being in public, let them know, and they will see how they can accommodate.