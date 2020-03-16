Coronavirus: If you need help, a list of resources

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the world faces the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to know where to go and how to get help, if necessary.

Coronavirus concerns are impacting businesses, schools, events and more here in Las Vegas and the rest of the nation.

Here is a list of resources including unemployment, counseling services and children meal options:

DETR

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is encouraging claimants to use the internet to file their unemployment insurance (UI) claims. The state’s Unemployment Insurance Claim Filing System (UInv) provides information for both claimants and employers.

To file:

DETR has also published an instructional Unemployment Insurance (UI) video to YouTube, which guides filers through how to set up their online account.

“We highly encourage online filing because it offers the convenience of 24-hr filing, which allows you to practice social distancing,” DETR Director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner said.

The UI Claims Call Centers is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those that need to file via phone because they are unable to file online.

To file a claim via telephone in southern Nevada, claimants must call: (702) 486-0350.

COUNSELING SERVICES THROUGH UCF

United Citizens Foundation (UCF), is offering therapy sessions at no out of pocket cost to Nevadans during this global coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit specializes in healthy emotional and behavioral skills for children and their families with onsite mental and behavioral wellness centers in the community.

The services are available through Telehealth or at the nonprofit’s two community locations:

4485 South Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147 and

2048 N. Las Vegas Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030.

Please call the hotline at (702) 888-6300 for scheduling.

YMCA FREE FOOD SITES

The YMCA of Southern Nevada will continue to operate as a Three Square Open Meal site at the Heinrich Y, Durango Hills Y and SkyView Y, starting Tuesday, March 17.

Site addresses:

Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA | 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Durango Hills YMCA | 3521 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89129

SkyView YMCA | 3050 E Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

These sites will be open Monday through Saturday, from approximately 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ages 18 and under are welcome to a free meal. Individuals do not have to be YMCA members to participate.

This will be a “grab-and-go” method where staff will meet participants at each facility’s front door.

SCHOOL MEAL OPTIONS

Gov. Sisolak announced Sunday that all K-12 schools in Nevada, including public, private and charter, would be closed through April 13.

CCSD :

CCSD will prove breakfast and lunch to students, beginning Monday, March 16.

School food distribution pods will be set up at 15 school locations across the valley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The locations are listed below:

Basic High School

Canyon Springs High School

Centennial High School

Chaparral High School

Cheyenne High School

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Clark High School

Desert Pines High School

Las Vegas High School

Mojave High School

Shadow Ridge High School

Sierra Vista High School

Silverado High School

Spring Valley High School

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

A school-aged child must be present for food to be distributed. The pickup location will be set up outside each of the schools.

Nye County :

Nye has 2 options starting Wednesday, March 18:

Option 1: Walk up meals 10-11 a.m. provided at Round Mountain, Gabbs Elementary, Tonopah Elementary, and Tonopah Middle and High Schools.

Option 2: Bus Routes will be operating their normal route with meals staring at 10 a.m.

Aloha Kitchen and Bar:

Aloha Kitchen and Bar is offering free chicken teriyaki bowls to kids between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. through April 3.

Monday: Aloha Kitchen, 2605 S Decatur Blvd

Tuesday: Aloha Kitchen, 8150 S Maryland Pkwy

Wednesday: Aloha Kitchen and Bar, 2605 S Decatur Blvd

Thursday: Aloha Kitchen, Maryland Parkway at UNLV

Friday: Aloha Kitchen, 4466 E Charleston Blvd

Their Facebook post: “Please do not be embarrassed or shy. Just mention to one of our team members this Facebook post and they will be happy to help you. Student must be present.”

Griddlecakes / Stacks & Yolks:

Beginning Monday, March 16, the Griddlecakes and Stacks and Yolks locations will offer a breakfast meal for kids Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those children in need of a meal will receive a kids pancakes, eggs and homefries.

Griddlescakes locations:

6085 S. Fort Apache Rd # 180

9480 S. Eastern Ave #170

6584 N. Decatur Blvd

Stacks and Yolks locations:

3200 N. Jones Blvd

7150 S. Durango Dr #140

Their Facebook post: “We hope this will help eliminate one less worry during these difficult times COVID-19 has brought on our community.”