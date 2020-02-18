Coronavirus halts production for Las Vegas-based Gemini Jets, collectible model airplane company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s most popular brand of model airplanes has been impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

GeminiJets, the leading brand of collectible aviation models, is feeling the effects of the halt in work being done in China. The Las Vegas-based brand has announced there will be no new products in the foreseeable future.

GeminiJets and its parent company, Airliners Distributing Inc., are headquartered in Las Vegas, but their products are manufactured in China.

Typically, every five weeks a new batch of GeminiJets precision, die-cast aircraft models are released around the world.

However, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Chinese government ordered factories and businesses to shut down. This has interrupted the normal flow of manufacturing and production for many global brands, including Apple, GM, Ford, Mattel, and GeminiJets.

“The situation is beyond our control,” says GeminiJets President Elliot Epstein.

“We’ve been told that our factory in China may reopen on March 1, but that could certainly change. Even still, it will take time for the factories to hire workers, train workers and basically ramp up after being closed for six weeks since Lunar New Year,” Epstein said.

“Our best-case scenario would still have us at least two months behind,” says Epstein. “We won’t have new product leaving China until at least April 1st at the earliest.”

Last Friday the company announced to its customers, collectors, retailers, and distributors that there would be no new models for March. As of today, that has been pushed back indefinitely.

GeminiJets began operations in December 1998 and initial product sales began in January 1999.

Over its history, GeminiJets has released close to 3,000 different model airplanes with a production quantity of 400 to 2,000 pieces per release. The brand’s most popular commercial airliner miniatures include those of Emirates, Delta, Southwest, United, American and Alaska Airlines.