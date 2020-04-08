Coronavirus, economic relief tele-town hall hosted by Congressman Steven Horsford

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m. PT, Congressman Steven Horsford will host a remote tele-town hall on the coronavirus, rents, mortgages, and student debt relief.

The Congressman will be joined by Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

“During this difficult time, I am working to provide updates as often as possible to the people of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District,” Congressman Horsford said. “Providing a direct line of contact to State Treasurer Zach Conine for my constituents will allow them to understand the efforts of both our federal and state governments to provide them with economic relief.”

Check back with 8 News NOW for an update on what was discussed during this virtual meeting.