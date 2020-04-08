Breaking News
Sen. Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 presidential race
Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies

Coronavirus, economic relief tele-town hall hosted by Congressman Steven Horsford

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m. PT, Congressman Steven Horsford will host a remote tele-town hall on the coronavirus, rents, mortgages, and student debt relief.

The Congressman will be joined by Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

“During this difficult time, I am working to provide updates as often as possible to the people of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District,” Congressman Horsford said. “Providing a direct line of contact to State Treasurer Zach Conine for my constituents will allow them to understand the efforts of both our federal and state governments to provide them with economic relief.”

