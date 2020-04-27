Coronavirus cuts year short for high school seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada schools have been forced to stay closed the rest of the academic year and it has been especially tough on high school seniors.

Sammy Malley is a senior and Student Body President at Clark High School. She said she and many students are disappointed about missing the rest of their senior year.

“It was super disappointing,” Malley said about the decision to keep campus closed. “I understand that it had to happen and I know most kids understand it’s for our own safety. But I know a lot of us were looking forward to prom and graduation.”

Malley says students do not want to have a virtual graduation, so they are hoping to hold a ceremony later this summer, depending on CDC guidelines. They hope to have prom later this summer, as well.

Malley plans to attend Brandeis University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship.