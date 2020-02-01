Coronavirus concerns as local resident tested for virus released, in isolation at home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County resident who is being tested for the coronavirus is released from the hospital, but still in isolation at home.

That test was performed Wednesday and we are still awaiting results. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of travelers are coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend.

Despite being excited for the match this Sunday, it is hard for many to keep the coronavirus off their minds.

8 News NOW Reporter Joe Moeller spoke with some travelers today at McCarran Airport.

“I’m going with the Chiefs,” said Maurice Saunders, visiting from New York.

Football is unfortunately not the only thing on the mind of travelers this weekend.

“It crossed my mind for sure,” said Hannah Stopak, visiting from New York.

“It is definitely a concern when you know that it is something going around the world,” added Saunders.

As more cases of the coronavirus are confirmed, more people are taking precautions.

“I was a little concerned, people coughing on the plane on the way out here. I am sucking a cough drop now,” said Michael Revel, visiting from Washington D.C.

Thousands will be in Las Vegas for the Big Game. At McCarran, you can easily spot people wearing masks.

“I am just trying to take care of my health. Everyone can get sick,” said Kevin Melendez, visiting from Hawaii.

Signs for people traveling to China are posted at the airport.

“Cards that identify the symptoms and criteria for basically the symptoms and the 14-day window and if you were traveling to Wuhan and what you should do about contacting your medical provider,” said Dr. Michael Johnson.

Despite the international spotlight on the virus, it will not stop people from enjoying Las Vegas.

“It was really more of better safe than sorry,” added Nelson.

Megan Nelson is getting married this weekend. Her primary reason for a mask was not the coronavirus.

“The reason I’m wearing the mask is everyone I know at home has the flu and I do not want to be sick for my wedding,” said Nelson.