FILE – This Aug. 4, 2015 file photo, flowers bloom in front of the Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reminding members that coffee is prohibited no matter how fancy the name, that vaping is banned despite the alluring flavors and that marijuana is outlawed unless prescribed by a competent doctor. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints is canceling an upcoming leadership gathering and curtailing some of its missionary work because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The April General Conference held in Utah and draws people from all over the world will be pushed back. Also, some missionaries who were supposed to go to Asia are being reassigned.

The church is also canceling worship services in some of the hardest hit areas.