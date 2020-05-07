Coronado HS Valedictorian excels both in and out of the classroom

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — 8 News Now continues to highlight exceptional high school seniors. This soon-to-be graduate plans to attend an Ivy League university after excelling academically.

Robert Britt prepares to go east for college after he graduates from Coronado High School as a valedictorian. He’s a student with a long list of academic accomplishments

“I am happy for the next stage in my life to come in,” Britt said. “My GPA is a 4.0, unweighted and then a 4.8 weighted GPA”

Always ambitious for knowledge since freshman year, his curriculum included 16 advanced-placement classes and staying active with clubs like National Honor Society and science bowl, as well as AP Capstone Coalition.

CD: “What was the motivation to excel academically and put that rigorous load on yourself?

RB: “I think it was just the like almost like a sense of exploration that I just wanted to see like, what was out there.”

He says he has taken a particular interest in physics.

“It’s like this fun puzzle that I get to put together in my brain and on paper,” Britt said. “It’s just it’s really cool.”

His intelligence is only matched by his kindness, according to school leaders. He volunteered at a hospital in Henderson before the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he and some classmates wrote appreciation letters to healthcare workers fighting the virus.

“We had a gratitude assignment and I completed that and that was a little just like, thank you note that I made 10 nurses,” Britt said.

Britt may call them colleagues one day. He wants to be a doctor and study infectious diseases, using his knowledge to make the world a healthier place.

Britt is not only a valedictorian but will graduate with the advanced honors diploma, AP academy distinction and recognition for 500 volunteer hours.