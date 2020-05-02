Coronado HS holds socially distant celebration for graduating seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronado High School was the latest of many across the valley to hold a socially distant “senior night” for the Class of 2020 Friday.

“I’m just glad we get to say congratulations,” Coronado High School Counselor Stephanie Stewart told 8 News Now while holding a sign and waving to students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some tough times to Las Vegas, but it’s also inspired a lot of creative unity.

“We all love you guys and we miss you guys big time,” Coronado High School choir director Eric Fleischer said.

Since this graduating class can’t have a traditional commencement, teachers and staff stood on the school’s sidewalk with signs and smiles, as hundreds of their students drove through from afar.

“They’ve missed out on so much,” Coronado High School journalism teacher AnnMarie Aguiar said. “So it was really great to get out here and get to see them.”

8 News Now also was able to speak with a few of the school’s graduating seniors as they soaked in the entire event.

“It’s so weird to have to graduate this way,” Katy Jenkins said of the experience. “It’s honestly so cool what the school is doing for us though.”

While it’s definitely difficult to stay home while these teenagers should be getting ready to graduate, the campus community hopes its show of support will make them feel special.

“You got this, you got this,” Aguiar concluded. “It can only get better from here.”

Clark County School District Police were also on scene Friday to make sure everyone stayed safe.

The last day of online classes for the graduating class of 2020 is May 20.