Coronado High School students protest multiple alleged sexual assault incidents; Henderson police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crowd of students came out to shine a light on what they call an ongoing problem. They tell 8NewsNow that several sexual assault allegations have been reported at Coronado High School and they want justice.

Coronado High School students came together and held signs to send a message. “It is our right to protest that injustice,” student Kylie Norcross said.

We spoke to a few students who say several female students were recently sexually assaulted off-campus and some say incidents happened on campus.

They claim the accused are other students attending Coronado High School.

“My incident personally happened on campus, other girls happened off-campus. We just want justice for the girls and we want the perpetrators to be held responsible,” a student said off-camera.

We spoke to Kylie Norcross who says the district and police department are not doing enough and some don’t feel safe.

“These women were sexually assaulted by the student and they came forward and they were not given justice and the police told them ‘boys will be boys,'” Norcross added.

Friday afternoon the department told us they are investigating the allegations, but could not provide details.

“I do think it is great they are taking action and participating in this,” student Vance Borozinski said.

Students say they will be back out to protest if action isn’t taken.

I’m live this evening outside of Coronado High with why students say they felt the need to protest after several recent allegations of sexual assault surfaced. https://t.co/808wFMBuKO — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 1, 2021

The older sister of a student, who herself used to attend Coronado High School shared images of posters the victims and their supporters put up around the school to bring awareness to the issue.

They have been posting post-its like the images you see below in bathrooms, classrooms, and hallways.

“I think they both need to do more, not only the school district but Clark County as a whole and the police department needs to step up their game with everything,” a student off-camera added.

8NewsNow also spoke to a few parents, with many saying they did not know what the protest was about. Some said they were happy to see students taking action.

Henderson Police issued the following statement:

Due to multiple inquires: We can confirm the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Coronado Center Drive in reference to a “student” protest over possible misconduct allegations. Preliminary information is a small number of “students” were on scene, orderly, and obeying all laws. We can also confirm an open investigation into the alleged incident. As it is an active and open investigation, we are unable to provide anything further at this time. Respectfully, Henderson Police Department, Office of Public Information