Coronado High School halts football practices after positive COVID test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronado High School has halted football practices for 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test. The Clark County School District says an individual from the school, who has taken part in on-campus sports activities, received the result.

The practice halt is due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

CCSD notes sports practices districtwide “have been limited insize to comply with Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines.” They say coaches designed conditioning plans that keep both the student-athletes and employees safe, via social distancing.

Coronado administrators are working to see if the program will have the time to prepare for intramural and intrasquad scrimmages safely.

This comes just a week after CCSD spoke about the return of school athletics and the performing arts following a hiatus during the pandemic.