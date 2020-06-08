Coronado, Del Sol Academy and Advanced Technologies announce graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will hold graduation ceremonies for three valley high schools but not in the traditional way due to crowd size limitation and state guidelines to keep the public safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The parents of students at Del Sol Academy, Coronado High School and Advanced Technologies Academy received messages detailing the graduations.

The Del Sol Academy Class of 2020:

Del Sol Academy Graduation Ceremony will be on Friday, June 19, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. and by appointment only. Each student will be permitted two guests and there will be no audience due to the social distancing orders from Governor Steve Sisolak.

Students will receive scheduled times to arrive at the school for their place in the procession. Parents and students will wait in their vehicles until their group is announced. The students can be escorted across the stage by their two guests as they are greeted by the principal and school board trustee. They will receive a diploma after exiting the stage while leaving the building. Groups will be social distanced from each other.

Coronado High School Class of 2020:

Coronado’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17. There will be no seated traditional ceremony and the “walking the stage” will be live streamed on the school’s YouTuve page. All participants are advised to wear masks and gloves for safety.

The ceremony will be done in sessions to allow for proper social distancing. Students will wait in vehicles until they are ushered into the school at certain times. Students will also receive their yearbooks and be able to be photographed in their cap and gown.

A message to parents and students read:

“Our community has been so wonderful and supportive during this disruption to the students’ senior year; we know and understand the heartbreak that has accompanied so many missed experiences. This ceremony, however, is meant to uplift and be a wonderful day of celebration. We look forward to seeing you there, hearing your name called as you cross the stage, and celebrating all your accomplishments.”

A-TECH Class 2020

Advanced Technologies Academy will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m. It will be live streamed at this link: Classroom Cast: https://eduvision.tv/l?mLDeLR

The live virtual ceremony will have all the required components of a CCSD graduation ceremony, including valedictorian/salutatorian speakers, individualized presentation of diplomas by reading and displaying each student’s photo, acceptance of the class, and turning of the tassel.

Graduating students are encouraged to wear their graduation outfit and watch the ceremony from home with their family. Only student speakers and their families will be invited to campus to film during the live event.

The school’s principal Jonathan Synold wrote:

“Undoubtedly, a virtual graduation ceremony is not how you imagined your A-TECH career would conclude. Know that this in no way diminishes your experiences and successes at A-TECH throughout the past four years. This decision, while difficult to make, will allow you to move forward. The Class of 2020 has a bright future ahead of it. I look forward to seeing you online Tuesday.”