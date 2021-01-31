Coral Academy prepares to bring more students back into classrooms starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public charter school in the valley is preparing to welcome back more students on campuses Monday.

Coral Academy serves more than 3700 students on six campuses across the Las Vegas valley.

The public charter school started welcoming some elementary students a few months ago for hybrid learning. That is now expanding to other grade levels to help more children.

Most of the Coral Academy of Science campuses plan to expand hybrid learning to additional elementary grade levels starting Monday.

.@CoralAcademyLV prepares to welcome back more elementary students on campuses starting Monday. Students coming back will start a hybrid instructional model – one group comes in the morning and the other in the afternoon five days a week. #8NN pic.twitter.com/MiSC2h6TRK — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) February 1, 2021

“This in-person learning at least gives us that opportunity to target those areas that the students need most,” said principal Jon Yutuc. “Give them that opportunity to grow socially and emotionally and also to increase that socialization. Most importantly the hands-on approach to education.”

Yutuc is principal at Coral Academy of Science on Nellis Air Force Base. His site gets ready for second and third graders joining the other students.

“So, we’ll have K-3 students on site,” Principal Yutuc said. “Our other grade levels, elementary campuses are doing some sort of mixture of adding third grade as well. Our Centennial Hills campus in the Northwest side of town, they’re adding K-5.”

The public charter school offers families a choice to continue full-time distance education or full-blended learning. That involves a morning or afternoon cohort five days a week, with less than 40 percent of enrollment on each campus.

“Say we have an early bird student who shows up in the morning for in-person learning, their learning does not stop in the middle of the day,” Principal Yutuc said. “They go home, and they have asynchronous instruction.”

Yutuc says safety remains A top priotity. That includes social distancing, wearing masks and not eating lunch on campuses.

“Students do not have a set recess time,” Principal Yutuc said. “Only one class goes outside at a time not touching any of the recess equipment.”

Yutuc tells 8 News Now there has been few COVID-19 cases on his campus. Any exposure was outside the building and the school immediately implemented quarantine procedures.