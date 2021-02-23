Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas accepting enrollment applications for students through Feb. 28

HENDERSON, Nev. – Attention parents: Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV) says its accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are pleased to welcome new students to the Coral Academy family,” said Ercan Aydogdu, executive director for CASLV. “We will continue to uphold our commitment to cultivating a hands-on learning approach and teach our students skills that will serve them in a variety of fields for the new workplace.”

Applications for the following campuses and grades will be accepted:

• Sandy Ridge campus for grades 8-12

• Windmill campus for grades 5-7

• Tamarus campus for grades K-4

• Centennial campus for grades K-8

• Nellis AFB campus for grades PreK-8

• Eastgate campus for grades K-7 In 2020, more than 6,000 applications were received.

All applications for the 2021-2022 school year must be submitted online at caslv.org/admission. The last day to apply for the lottery is noon on Feb. 28, 2021.

Coral Academy says it’s a nationally ranked award-winning charter school.