LIST: Cooling stations will be activated Monday, Tuesday due to excessive heat watch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to an excessive heat watch administered by the National Weather Service, cooling stations are being activated from Monday morning to Tuesday evening, September 6 and 7.

Temperatures will range from 105 to 110 degrees in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

ANOTHER HEAT SPELL OCCURRING MONDAY, TUESDAY: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for @CityOfLasVegas Monday & Tuesday, temps will be above normal. Take precautions, limit outdoor activity this holiday. Drink plenty of water & use sunscreen. Watch over kids,pets,elderly. #HeatKills pic.twitter.com/8GApsUBNr3 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 4, 2021

Below is a complete list of daytime cooling stations for those who may need a break from the heat.