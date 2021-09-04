LIST: Cooling stations will be activated Monday, Tuesday due to excessive heat watch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to an excessive heat watch administered by the National Weather Service, cooling stations are being activated from Monday morning to Tuesday evening, September 6 and 7.

Temperatures will range from 105 to 110 degrees in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109  to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to  118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

Below is a complete list of daytime cooling stations for those who may need a break from the heat.

2021 Cooling Station SitesDownload

