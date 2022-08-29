LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service cooling stations will be activated starting Tuesday.

The excessive heat warning will last from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The cooling stations will be activated from Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 4.

If you are spending time outside please take caution and drink plenty of water. Alcohol and caffeinated beverages should be avoided and people should wear light-weight clothing and spend more time in ventilated or air-conditioned areas.