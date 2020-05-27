Cooling stations open for those who need to escape extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is under an excessive heat warning from Wednesday morning until Friday evening as temperatures soar into the triple digits. It could get as hot as 108 degrees.

Clark County has opened a limited number of daytime cooling stations from May 27-29, 2020 for people who respite from the heat. The sites will have precautionary measures such as screening protocol, social distancing, and mask requirements in place in response to COVID-19;

Here are the locations that are open: