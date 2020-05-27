Cooling stations open for those who need to escape extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is under an excessive heat warning from Wednesday morning until Friday evening as temperatures soar into the triple digits. It could get as hot as 108 degrees.
Clark County has opened a limited number of daytime cooling stations from May 27-29, 2020 for people who respite from the heat. The sites will have precautionary measures such as screening protocol, social distancing, and mask requirements in place in response to COVID-19;
Here are the locations that are open:
- Courtyard Homeless Resource Center 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) Las Vegas, 89101 Phone: (702) 229-6117 Hours: 24 hours all days
- SHARE Village Las Vegas 50 N. 21st Street (north of Fremont Street) Las Vegas, 89101 Phone: (702) 222-1680 Hours: 8:00-9:00 am, 10:00am-12:00 pm *hydration only
- Downtown Recreation Center 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue) Henderson, 89009 Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 pm
- The Salvation Army Mesquite 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D Mesquite 89027 (west of Grapevine Road) Phone: (702) 345-5116 Hours: 8:00am-3:00pm