LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With summer heating up and an Excessive Heat Warning being issued for most of Southern Nevada, cooling stations are being activated through-out the valley for the duration of the warning, between Thursday, June 9 and Sunday, June 12. We’ve provided a list of all available cooling stations and their hours in one convenient place.

Recreation and Resource Centers:

Walnut Recreation Center* 3075 N. Walnut Road, Las Vegas 89115 (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Phone Number: 702-455-8402 Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sat

Hollywood Recreation Center* 1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard, Las Vegas 89142 (north of American Beauty Avenue) Phone Number: 702-455-0566 Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sat

Whitney Recreation Center* 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, Las Vegas, 89122 (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway) Phone Number: 702-455-7576 Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sat

Caridad-Hebron 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas 89104 (east of East Charleston Boulevard) Phone Number: 702-331-3591 Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturdays

Downtown Senior Center (50+) 27 E. Texas Avenue, Henderson 89105 (near East Army Street) Phone Number: 702-267-4150 Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/Closed Weekends

Pearson Community Center* 1625 West Carey Avenue, Las Vegas 89032 (west of N. Martin Luther King Boulevard) Phone Number: 702-455-1220 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Fri/8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sat

Cambridge Recreation Center* 3930 Cambridge Street, Las Vegas 89119 (north of E. Flamingo Boulevard) Phone Number: 702-455-7169 Hours: 7 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/Closed Weekends

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center* 314 Foremaster Lane, Las Vegas, 89101 (at Las Vegas Boulevard North) Phone Number: 702-229-6117 Hours: Open 24 hours daily

Downtown Recreation Center 50 E. Van Wagenen Road, Henderson 89009 (east of Pacific Avenue) Phone Number: 702-267-4040 Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sat



*These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier and/or on a leash.

Locations in Laughlin and Mesquite:

American Legion 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin. 89029 (near Cougar Drive) Phone Number: 702-299-1510 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on days with temperatures over 112° An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control of the owner on a leash or in a carrier. No pets allowed inside.

Colorado River Food Bank 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029 (near S. Casino Drive) Phone Number: 702-298-9220 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Mon-Fri/Closed Weekend

The Salvation Army Mesquite 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D, Mesquite 89027 (near S. Casino Drive) Phone Number: 702-345-5116 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mon-Fri/Closed Weekends



Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Locations

Hours for libraries are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mon-Thur/10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fri-Sun unless otherwise listed.