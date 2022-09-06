LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Cooling stations throughout the Las Vegas valley will now remain open through Sept. 8.

The cooling stations were originally scheduled to remain open through Sept. 6. However, due to an extension of the excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas Valley, the stations will now remain open for the anticipated duration of the warning.

Fatigue, dizziness, and vomiting are some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion. According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year.