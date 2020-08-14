Cooling stations available as brutal temperatures settle over Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coming days will be brutal, prompting the National Weather Service to extend an excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley. Cooling stations will be available to those who need them.
The warning extends from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures over 110 degrees are expected over the next week.
8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says we could tie and set new heat records.
Cooling stations will be open through Aug. 19 at the following locations:
- Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
- 1401 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas
- 702-229-6117
- Open 24 hours daily
- Cambridge Recreation Center
- 3930 Cambridge Street, Las Vegas
- 702-455-7169
- Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Downtown Recreation Center
- 105 W. Basic Road, Henderson
- 702-267-4040
- Open 11 am. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Closed Sunday
- SHARE Village Las Vegas
- 50 N. 21st Street, Las Vegas
- 702-222-1680
- Open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon
- Hydration only
- American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60
- 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin
- 702-299-1510
- Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temps over 112 degrees
- Outside cooling area available for pets (must be on a leash or in a carrier). No pets allowed inside.
- Colorado River Food Bank
- 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin
- 702-298-9220
- Open 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
- The Salvation Army Mesquite
- 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Ste. D, Mesquite
- 702-345-5116
- Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
Precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be taken at each station, including screen protocol, social distancing and mask requirements.