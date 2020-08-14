Cooling stations available as brutal temperatures settle over Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coming days will be brutal, prompting the National Weather Service to extend an excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley. Cooling stations will be available to those who need them.

The warning extends from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures over 110 degrees are expected over the next week.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says we could tie and set new heat records.

Cooling stations will be open through Aug. 19 at the following locations:

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center 1401 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas 702-229-6117 Open 24 hours daily

Cambridge Recreation Center 3930 Cambridge Street, Las Vegas 702-455-7169 Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday Closed Saturday and Sunday

Downtown Recreation Center 105 W. Basic Road, Henderson 702-267-4040 Open 11 am. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Closed Sunday

SHARE Village Las Vegas 50 N. 21st Street, Las Vegas 702-222-1680 Open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon Hydration only

American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin 702-299-1510 Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temps over 112 degrees Outside cooling area available for pets (must be on a leash or in a carrier). No pets allowed inside.

Colorado River Food Bank 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin 702-298-9220 Open 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday Closed Saturday and Sunday

The Salvation Army Mesquite 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Ste. D, Mesquite 702-345-5116 Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday Closed Saturday and Sunday



Precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be taken at each station, including screen protocol, social distancing and mask requirements.