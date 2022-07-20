LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Due to the excessive heat warning that has been issued to the Las Vegas valley from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, Clark County has announced cooling stations will open starting Thursday.
For those who need a place to escape the heat, here is a list of sites that will be open Thursday and Friday, July 21-22.
If you are spending time outside please take caution and drink plenty of water. Alcohol and caffeinated beverages should be avoided and people should wear light-weight clothing and spend more time in ventilated or air-conditioned areas.