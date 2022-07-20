LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Due to the excessive heat warning that has been issued to the Las Vegas valley from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, Clark County has announced cooling stations will open starting Thursday.

For those who need a place to escape the heat, here is a list of sites that will be open Thursday and Friday, July 21-22.

Courtesy of Clark County Nevada

If you are spending time outside please take caution and drink plenty of water. Alcohol and caffeinated beverages should be avoided and people should wear light-weight clothing and spend more time in ventilated or air-conditioned areas.