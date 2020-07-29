Cooling stations activated ahead of excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to an excessive heat warning that has been issued for the next few days across the Las Vegas valley, several cooling stations have been activated for those in need of a place to beat the heat.

The following sites will be open Thursday, July 30 – Saturday, August 1:

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North in Las Vegas) Open 24 hours a day

Cambridge Recreation Center (3930 Cambridge Street in Las Vegas) Open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Saturday

Downtown Recreation Center (105 W. Basic Road in Henderson) Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday Open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday Open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday

SHARE Village Las Vegas (50 N. 21st Street in Las Vegas) Open 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Open 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Open for hydration only

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 (1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin) Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on days with temperatures over 112 degrees

The Salvation Army Mesquite (742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D in Mesquite) Open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday Open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday Closed Saturday



Sites will have precautionary screening for COVID-19, and social distancing measures, along with mask requirements, will be in place.