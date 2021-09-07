Cooling station opens through Wednesday as excessive heat lingers in Las Vegas

Chad Messenger collects cooling supplies including bottled water donated by the Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare’s street outreach team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning has prompted the City of Las Vegas to open a cooling station through Wednesday.

The cooling station at the Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, began operating on Monday and will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center at 314 Foremaster Lane also will remain available for anyone in need. Those at the Courtyard will have access to the station at Dula as well. Additionally, the courtyard will be available for those who need a safe place to sleep after 8 p.m.

The courtyard Homeless offers a one-stop shop with access to medical, housing and employment services through a variety of partners.