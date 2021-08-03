Cooling station available at Dula Gymnasium Aug. 4-5 due to excessive heat forecast

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cooling station for those looking to get out of the excessive heat will be open on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The city of Las Vegas says Dula Gymnasium, located at 441 E. Bonanza Road, will open at 7 a.m. due to the excessive heat forecast for Aug. 4-5. The location will be open to anyone from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Those experiencing homelessness at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center will have access to the cooling station, as well as anyone else in need, the city noted on Tuesday.

There is an excessive heat warning in effect in Southern Nevada today through Thursday ☀️🌡️@NWSVegas



Remember:

– Never leave people or pets in locked hot cars 🚗

– Stay hydrated 🥤

– Provide cooling devices for pets 🐶🐱



More heat safety tips: https://t.co/LNYNunIu1K pic.twitter.com/0jZY0emnll — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 3, 2021

The Courtyard will be available for those who need a safe place to sleep after the cooling station closes.