LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has set up several cooling stations around the valley which are free to anyone looking for some relief.

Those locations can be community centers, libraries, and senior centers. People can cool off inside and get some water because the risk of extreme heat can be dangerous.

Medical experts said fatigue, dizziness, and vomiting are some of the symptoms to look out for.

One resident told 8 News Now that staying cool can sometimes be fun.

“The pool mostly, splash pads when we can, and we carry around spray bottles to cool each other off. We have spray bottle fights and squirt gun fights,” said resident Jennifer Schoongans.

Some of the benefits of coming to cooling stations like Desert Breeze Recreation Center are all the amenities they offer. Desert Breeze has a gym, classrooms, and meeting rooms.

Exercising indoors can be great to avoid the heat with indoor volleyball, basketball, and even line dancing at the location. There are also plenty of options around the valley if you are looking to cool off.

Glen Simpson with Community Ambulance said the extreme heat is nothing to ignore. Although he said emergency calls drop during the summer season because many families go away on vacation, now is a great reminder that we live in the desert.

When excessive heat warnings are issued, their staff is standing by ready to assist with any emergency. Many calls come in from tourists who are not used to the heat.

Simpson said hydration, rest, and minimal time outside are key to beating the extreme heat.

“A good reminder for anyone living here working out in the elements, wear that loose clothing and light colors and stay hydrated. If you do see someone suffering from the heat, get them out of that environment,” he said.

Medical experts have said fatigue, dizziness, and vomiting are some of the symptoms to look out for. According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year.

Associate Medical Director of the Emergency Department at University Medical Center Dr. Ketan Patel said that heat can be dangerous and that you shouldn’t ignore signs of heat exhaustion. Once you start feeling symptoms, seek out a cool place.

“Once they get out of the heat and cool down, most of those things resolve. If you let that go on, that can really cause heat stroke, other illnesses, and that can even lead to death in some folks,” he said.

Medical experts also recommended keeping a close eye on seniors and children during hot days, and don’t forget about your pets.

8 News Now also spoke to some dog owners on Wednesday who said early mornings and evenings are the best times to walk them outside because the ground is not too hot for their paws.