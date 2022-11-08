LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunny skies and much lighter winds were short-lived on Tuesday, as clouds, and strong wind gusts moved in along with a cold Pacific storm headed into California Tuesday.

A wind advisory went into effect for all of southern Nevada at noon on Tuesday and is expected to continue through Wednesday at 4 a.m.

By Tuesday afternoon wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph had already been recorded across Las Vegas.

The storm is expected to bring snow to California and rain showers along the I-15 through the desert area towards southern Nevada.

Between 4 p.m and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, widespread rain and thunderstorms are possible as cold air moves into the valley.

A winter storm warning continues for Clark County mountains until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Viewers sent in photos to 8 News Now showing the early November snowfall across Mt. Charleston on Tuesday.

Snowfall at Lee Canyon measured in at four inches by Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall at Mt. Charleston on Nov. 8, 2022.(KLAS)

Lee Canyon snowfall (KLAS)

Lee Canyon snowfall (KLAS)

Earlier on Tuesday, Pahrump received some showers which moved north of the valley into northeast Clark County.

Snowfall along Lee Canyon had begun by Tuesday afternoon and heavy snow is expected throughout the evening hours and into Wednesday.

The storm is expected to dissipate by Thursday leaving behind colder temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s through the weekend.