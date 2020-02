LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cooler temperatures and gusty winds have brought fresh snow to Mt. Charleston. The mountain’s Twitter account posted a video on Sunday of snow flurries coming down.

They say that while it is snowing, it is not enough to sled or build a snowman.

Is it snowing❄️? Yes. Is it enough to sled or scrape together a snowman⛄️? Not so much. Hopefully we get lots over the next few days, so please check https://t.co/YrsNe4UAyN before heading up! pic.twitter.com/iliq09tjxz — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 9, 2020

NWS reports light snow over portions of the mountains.

At 845 AM ❄️snow❄️ is being reported over potions of the Spring Mountains. Light snow can be expected through much of the day with light accumulations expected.#nvwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/zOG4Cm5Uny — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 9, 2020

If you plan on heading up to the mountain, be sure to check nvroads.com for updates on road conditions.