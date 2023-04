LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Russian Blue, Turkish Angora, Maine Coon, Norwegian Forest, and Bombay are just some of the specialty breeds that will be at the Las Vegas Cat Club’s show in Henderson.

Some of the judges stopped by Good Day This Morning, along with their cats, to talk about the show which is open to the public. It takes place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.