What’s Cool at School: Virtual talent show features everything from Mozart to Metallica

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual talent show at one Las Vegas valley school is bringing students together

From Mozart to Metallica, it’s was a talent show not short on range.

“Oh my gosh. It just really made me feel really glad that we decided to put in all the work to do the talent show because I’m like look at what we have. This is why it’s called Escobedo’s Got Talent,” said Victoria Turner, assistant principal for Escobedo Middle School.

The virtual talent show featured 13 student finalists performing everything from piano to poetry to a mini-metallica.

“I loved how many different people were doing it,” said seventh grader Calais Turner. “There were so many guitars playing, and poetry, and singers, and it was just an awesome variety.”

The collective goal was to uplift their school community.

“Even though we’re not physically together, I at least wanted to have a way for us to virtually be together,” Turner said.

“The reason for that is because they’re missing out on that socialization piece that is so important to their mental health,” said Principal Stefanie Machin.

It was an opportunity to share a passion for performing.

“One thing I really like with the piano is the emotion you get to bring into it,” Calais Turner said.

Several businesses and families donated prizes for the talent show winners, letting kids feel appreciated. A gesture needed now more than ever.

“Doing online learning is hard cause’ a lot of students need the social impact of it,” Calais Turner said.

“When I watched the show I was very proud. I was proud of my staff because they came together to make this happen for our students, and I took a lot of pride in our students,” Machin said.