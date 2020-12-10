‘Cookies for Troops’ spreads Christmas cheer around the world

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She is responsible for delivering treats to troops all around the world, and she is back at it, once again, despite the pandemic.

We are talking about a local chef, whose efforts we have profiled for many years.

Chef Brenda Villatoro went into retirement last year, but she came right back out when she realized she just did not want to have any active service members miss a taste of home and the holidays during this pandemic.

“This is a labor of love, nobody makes any money,” Villatoro said. “Everything goes into making the cookies with the volunteers with the schools.”

Chef Villatoro started “Cookies for Troops” 13 years ago. To date, she has baked more than 140,000 cookies.

It started in the kitchen of Le Cordon Bleu, then. This year, CSN allowed her to use its kitchens to get the baking done.

Chef Villatoro sends love in every package. As troops are enjoying the cookies, they can read letters written by school kids and laugh at little jokes.

Her goodies have been sent all over the world, from Kuwait to Djibouti and Baghdad.

During years past, Chef Villatoro got a lot of help from Marine Riders of Las Vegas, being the Christmas elves. They dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Clause, visiting the V.A. Hospital and delivering sweet goodies to veterans with a little Christmas cheer.

She says now with COVID, she fears the world has changed and people are afraid, which made her want to get these cookies out more than ever this year.