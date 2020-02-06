Convicted murderer faces death penalty in store clerk’s killing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The high-profile murder of a liquor store employee in April 2016 has reached the death penalty phase. The same jurors that convicted Brown Wednesday will decide on whether he should receive the death penalty or a prison sentence.

Brown, 26, was convicted on nine counts including robbery, kidnapping and the killing of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen, a store clerk. Brown faces capital punishment because he pulled the trigger in the robbery that killed Christensen who was shot several times.

Jurors heard 911 calls, witness testimony, and watched surveillance video from the night of the 2016 murder. Three men stormed into a Lee’s Discount Liquor store in the southwest part of the valley and demanded the clerk open the safe. Christensen was killed when he couldn’t open it because he didn’t know the combination. Christensen protected his pregnant co-worker by not telling the suspects, she knew the combination.

The two other men were sentenced last year to dozens of years in prison.